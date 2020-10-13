Pakistan’s social media sensation Nimra Ali gets a bridal makeover

In today’s world, it is so easy to become famous – all thanks to the internet and social networks. The platform is not only a source of entertainment, but it also acts as a stepping stone to success nowadays.

Earlier this month, social media sensation Nimra Ali made headlines as the entire nation couldn’t stop gushing over her extremely bubbly personality.

Nimra had the internet vibing with her energy and her popularity continues to grow each day.

After making an appearance at Nida Yasir’s morning show (because how could that not happen), Ali recently got a bridal makeover and the pictures are all over the internet!

Leading fashion photographer duo, Guddu and Shani collaborated with make up artist Maham Gull and transformed Nimra into a beautiful young bride.

Ali shot to fame after her interview went viral in which she eagerly reveals how she always wanted to appear on TV and is extremely excited that her wish finally came true. Ali has been interviewed by multiple channels and has people in awe of her innocence.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!