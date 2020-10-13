Main culprit in Motorway rape case remanded for 14 days
Share
LAHORE - The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday has sent the main culprit of the Lahore Motorway gang rape case Abid Malhi to jail on judicial remand for 14 days and ordered to produce the culprit on October 28 after the identity parade.
The Punjab police had arrested Abid Malhi, the main suspect in the Lahore motorway gang-rape case from Faisalabad after 33 days and shifted him to Lahore for further interrogation.
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that on September 9, a woman was gang-raped in front of her two children while her car ran out of petrol on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway on Ringroad at around 1.30 pm.
- PM Imran to inaugurate Tiger Forces portal this week05:47 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- British police “aware” as Nawaz Sharif breaks ‘Rule of Six’04:35 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- Apple unveils its iPhone 12 series today: What to expect?03:54 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- I’m happy that ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul' became such a hit: Hamza Ali ...03:39 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran Khan over ILF address03:25 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- Listening to Malala’s story left me teary-eyed: Twinkle Khanna02:12 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- Komal Aziz hits back at troll moral policing her12:36 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan’s social media sensation Nimra Ali gets a bridal makeover11:47 AM | 13 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020