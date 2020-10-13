Komal Aziz hits back at troll moral policing her

Celebrities are trolled for everything they say or do; their work and personal life becomes a target of haters as well. From their skin color to outfits, everything is scrutinised. And because celebrities are occasionally just like ordinary people, there are times when they have just had enough and must shut them down.

With Internet trolls coming out on the front with a level of pettiness that is simply intolerable, actor Komal Aziz has aced the modest yet unsparing craft of hitting back at the moral police.

Aziz recently shared a photo posing in a blue dress and a user started bashing her for her fashion preferences.

She politely wrote back to the user: “Because we feel safer abroad in wearing what we want and travelling alone.”

“We meet less judgemental and hateful people like you, who misuse religion as an excuse to judge and spread hatred,” she added.

Aziz in the not the first woman who has been ridiculed publicly for expressing her style choices. Previously, Turkish star Esra Bilgic, Mehwish Hayat and others have been trolled as well.

