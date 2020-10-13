CM Buzdar suspends Murree revenue department staff
LAHORE – Taking action upon the complaints lodged by public, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has suspended the staff of the revenue department in Murree today (Tuesday).
According to media details, Assistant Commissioner Zahid Hussain has been transferred after while Murree’s tehsildar and sub-registrar Muhammad Ilyas and registry muharrar Ibrar Qureshi have been placed under suspension with immediate effect.
The action was taken after the public complained about the negligence of the said departments.
The Punjab CM said that officers who do not deliver will not remain in Punjab and will indiscriminate action.
