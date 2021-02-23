Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,050 new cases, 41 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 41 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,050 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.
According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,658 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 573,384.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 752 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 536,243. The total count of active cases is 24,483.
At least 256,445 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 168,348 in Punjab 71,146 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 43,623 in Islamabad, 18,993 in Balochistan, 9,878 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,951 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 5,537 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,293 in Sindh, 2,043 in KP, 493 in Islamabad, 291 in Azad Kashmir, 199 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.
A total of 33,978 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 8,752,533 samples have been tested so far.
