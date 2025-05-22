Summer holidays announced for schools across Sindh

The Sindh government has officially declared the summer holidays for schools across the province. The Department of School Education, Sindh, issued a notification confirming the break.

According to the notification, schools in Sindh will be closed for the summer vacation from June 1, 2025, to July 31, 2025.

This announcement applies equally to both public and private schools in the region, marking a two-month break for students and school staff alike. The decision aligns with the region’s ongoing efforts to manage the impact of the hot summer months on educational activities.