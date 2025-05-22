Punjab unveils animated series to teach kids about good and bad touch

In a pioneering effort to protect children from sexual abuse, the Punjab Home Department has launched a province-wide awareness campaign designed to educate minors about personal safety. The initiative, approved by Chief Minister Punjab, aims to empower children with the knowledge of distinguishing between “good touch” and “bad touch” and encourages them to speak up against any inappropriate behavior.

The highlight of this campaign is an innovative animated series that will serve as an engaging, child-friendly tool to address sensitive topics in an accessible way. The series introduces two characters—‘Haya’ and ‘Bahadur’—who will guide young viewers through various scenarios that teach the importance of recognizing safe and unsafe physical interactions.

The animation is designed to be both educational and reassuring, emphasizing the message that children should never feel afraid to report an instance of “bad touch.” The campaign carries a strong slogan: “We won’t fear those who attempt bad touch; we’ll confront them.”

A spokesperson from the Punjab Home Department emphasized the urgency of such educational efforts, stating, “Educating children about personal safety is the need of the hour. This campaign not only raises awareness among children but also encourages parents and teachers to play an active role in guiding them on how to report abuse—whether it happens at home, school, or elsewhere.”

To ensure the message reaches as many children as possible, the campaign will be rolled out in schools, community centers, and across digital platforms. By doing so, the Home Department hopes to create a broad-based support network for children, parents, and educators alike.

The initiative comes at a crucial time, as reports of child abuse continue to surface across the country. The Punjab government’s campaign is expected to play a significant role in building a safer environment for children, where they feel empowered and informed about their rights and safety.