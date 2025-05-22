‘A virtual hug to all of you,’ CM Maryam wins students’ hearts in Sargodha ceremony

SARGODHA – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has touched the hearts with her warm reaction to students who expressed their desire to hug her at a ceremony in Sargodha.

She gave the response while addressing the gathering at a ceremony for distribution of scholarship and laptops among students.

As she stood before hundreds of young girls whose academic dreams were being supported, she expressed deep affection and encouragement.

“Thank you, I saw it, I’ll take this picture from you right now,” she said with a smile, referring to a moment shared with the students.

تھینک یو میں نے دیکھ لیا، میں ابھی آپ سے یہ پکچر لیتی ہوں، تھینک یو سو مچ، بچیوں نے کہا وہ مجھے Hug کرنا چاہتی ہیں، I know that، میرا بھی دل کرتا ہے کہ میں ایک ایک بچی کو Hug کروں، میری طرف سے آپ سب کو ایک Virtual hug، مریم نواز pic.twitter.com/TNNEv9ntBi — Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) May 22, 2025

“Thank you so much. The girls said they want to hug me—I know that. I also feel like hugging each girl,” she said and added: “A virtual hug from me for all of you”.

Her words brought smiles and a sense of connection, making the occasion more than just a scholarship ceremony.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the provincial government will distribute 100,000 laptops this year, adding that scholarships have been increased to 50,000 from 30,000 to facilitate more students.