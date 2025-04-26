India using ‘False Flag’ tactics to exit Indus Waters Treaty, Pak Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif alleged that Modi government is using recent attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir as ‘false flag’ operation to justify its long-standing aim of withdrawing from Indus Waters Treaty — a key agreement seen as a cornerstone of regional stability.

Speaking to The New York Times, the defence minister suggested that April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead, may have been orchestrated to provoke a crisis and create grounds for India to walk away from the decades-old water-sharing pact. The attack, reportedly claimed by the little-known group The Resistance Front (TRF), has sparked a sharp escalation in tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

“This incident seems conveniently timed to provide India with the excuse it has been seeking for years to exit the treaty,” Asif stated. He accused BJP government of exploiting tragedy for political gain without presenting any credible evidence or conducting an impartial investigation.

Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, has endured multiple conflicts and diplomatic rifts, providing a framework for water distribution between the two countries. However, Asif claimed India has been looking to undermine the agreement for over a decade.

“They have been creating artificial issues and tensions to build a case against the treaty. Now they’re using this attack as the final justification,” he said.

Asif reiterated that Pakistan is ready to cooperate with an international investigation conducted by neutral parties and emphasized that Islamabad had no role in the incident. He further warned against dangers of miscalculation, stating that any military escalation could have catastrophic consequences for the region.