CJCSC, SCO official discuss evolving security dynamics in region

RAWALPINDI – Major General Ularbek Sharsheyev, Executive Director Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During meeting, both sides discussed evolving security dynamics in the region and collaborative measures to enhance counter terrorism cooperation, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

CJCSC acknowledged the efforts of SCO (RATS) for promoting regional cooperation to fight the menace of terrorism and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment in ensuring sustainable peace at regional and global level.

Visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.