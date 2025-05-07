Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the 26th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, being held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Captain Salman Ali Agha made the call in favor of bowling, hoping to make the most of favorable early conditions on what is expected to be a high-scoring pitch. His counterpart, Saud Shakeel, will lead Quetta Gladiators in setting a competitive total in this crucial encounter as the tournament enters its final stretch.

Both teams are vying for valuable points to secure their place in the playoffs, adding intensity to what promises to be a thrilling contest. The Rawalpindi crowd has turned out in strong numbers, eager to support the home side in what could be a defining moment in their campaign.

The match is being played under clear skies with a lively atmosphere, setting the stage for yet another exciting chapter in PSL 10.