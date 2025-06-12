Babar Azam set to join Big Bash League as Sydney Sixers release teaser

LAHORE – Former skipper of Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, has signed a contract with Australia’s Big Bash League

Big Bash League franchise Sydney Sixers has released a teaser with the right-hand Pakistani batter.

The teaser shows Babar Azam’s kit while the franchise will announce the details of the agreement tomorrow.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board has issued NOCs to several players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Rizwan, for participation in various international leagues.

The PCB has granted Babar Azam an NOC for the Big Bash League from December 14 to January 28. Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan have also been given NOCs for the same period.

Kashif Ali has received an NOC to play for Kent County Cricket Club, while Mohammad Amir has been allowed to play for Essex County until July 18.

Shan Masood has been granted an NOC to represent Leicestershire until September 1, and Hasan Ali has been cleared to play for Warwickshire County until September 30.

Mohammad Abbas has an NOC until July 2 and Khurram Shehzad until September 27 for county cricket.

Mohammad Nawaz has received NOCs for the Guyana Super League and the CPL, while Khawaja Nafi has been cleared for the Global Super League. Mohammad Hassan Khan and Haris Rauf have also been issued NOCs.