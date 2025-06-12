NADRA calls on married persons to update marital status

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has emphasized the importance of updating marital status in its records following the issuance of a computerized marriage certificate by the Union Council.

This critical step ensures the formation of an accurate and complete family record within the national database.

According to NADRA, updating one’s marital status helps prevent complications when applying for children’s B-Forms and CNICs (Computerized National Identity Cards). It also ensures the correct marital information is reflected on official documents such as passports.

Furthermore, an updated marital status is essential for the issuance of key legal documents, including the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) and the Succession Certificate, both of which are often required for legal and administrative matters.

Citizens can update their marital status by visiting their nearest NADRA office or by using the Pak-ID mobile application for added convenience.