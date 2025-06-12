Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif lands in UAE for trade, investment talks

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Abu Dhabi on Thursday for brief visit to United Arab Emirates, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation.

Sharif’s day long visit comes at invitation of UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Upon his arrival at Al Bateen Airport, Prime Minister Shehbaz was received by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s National Security Advisor and brother of the President.

He was accompanied by senior Emirati officials and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi. Premier was escorted to the Presidential Palace, where he is scheduled to hold important talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. Discussions are expected to focus on investment, trade, and regional security.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi.