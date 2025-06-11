Islamabad sizzles at 45°C as heatwave to intensify this week in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal capital Islamabad continues to face unrelenting heatwave, with scorching high temperatures recorded and no immediate relief in sight.

In twin cities, hot and dry weather is expected to remain over the next two days, with daytime temperatures reaching 45°C. Gusty winds are likely during the afternoon, and Thursday could bring even stronger windstorms.

Humidity stands at 30pc, and a low cloud cover of 5% indicates minimal chance of rain. Winds are blowing from the south-southwest at 9 km/h, with gusts reaching 10 km/h.

Islamabad Weather Update

Met Office said temperatures will remain 5 to 7°C above average in northern regions — including central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, KP, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan — and 4 to 6°C above normal in southern parts such as Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan on June 11 and 12.

In last 24 hours, the country faced alarming high temperatures. Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, and Dadu recorded 47°C, while DG Khan, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Jacobabad, and Mandi Bahauddin reached 47-48°C. The hottest locations included Bannu, Sargodha, Noorpur Thal, and Sibi, all peaking at 49°C. Nawabshah, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, and Islamabad also experienced searing heat with temperatures rising up to 46°C.

Authorities urged masses to avoid direct sun exposure, especially between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM, and to stay well-hydrated. Emergency services have been alerted to respond to heat-related illnesses as the extreme weather continues.