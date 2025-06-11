Islamabad sizzles at 45°C as heatwave to intensify this week in Pakistan

As a blistering heatwave tightens its grip on Punjab, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a fresh advisory warning that temperatures across the province could soar up to 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days. In some southern districts, the mercury may even reach a scorching 50 degrees, raising serious concerns over public health and safety. On Thursday, Lahore recorded a high of 42°C, with hot and humid winds making outdoor conditions increasingly unbearable. The Met Office has predicted that the extreme weather is likely to persist throughout the week, urging citizens to exercise caution. “This intense heatwave is expected to continue, with little to no relief in sight for the next several days,” the advisory noted. In response, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has activated emergency protocols. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia confirmed that heatwave counters have been established at major hospitals across Punjab to provide immediate assistance to heat-affected individuals. Kathia emphasized the importance of preventive measures, advising residents to: Stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, Keep hydrated at all times, Wear light, breathable clothing, and Avoid unnecessary travel or strenuous activity. The PDMA has directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert and ensure the availability of essential medical supplies and emergency services.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal capital Islamabad continues to face unrelenting heatwave, with scorching high temperatures recorded and no immediate relief in sight.

In twin cities, hot and dry weather is expected to remain over the next two days, with daytime temperatures reaching 45°C. Gusty winds are likely during the afternoon, and Thursday could bring even stronger windstorms.

Humidity stands at 30pc, and a low cloud cover of 5% indicates minimal chance of rain. Winds are blowing from the south-southwest at 9 km/h, with gusts reaching 10 km/h.

Met Office said temperatures will remain 5 to 7°C above average in northern regions — including central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, KP, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan — and 4 to 6°C above normal in southern parts such as Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan on June 11 and 12.

In last 24 hours, the country faced alarming high temperatures. Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, and Dadu recorded 47°C, while DG Khan, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Jacobabad, and Mandi Bahauddin reached 47-48°C. The hottest locations included Bannu, Sargodha, Noorpur Thal, and Sibi, all peaking at 49°C. Nawabshah, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, and Islamabad also experienced searing heat with temperatures rising up to 46°C.

Authorities urged masses to avoid direct sun exposure, especially between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM, and to stay well-hydrated. Emergency services have been alerted to respond to heat-related illnesses as the extreme weather continues.

