Saheefa Jabbar under fire for posting Bold Pictures on social media

KARACHI – Lollywood star Saheefa Jabbar Khattak found herself at center of controversy after sharing series of bold snaps on Instagram, sparking criticism from social media users who labeled this content as inappropriate.

The Rafta Rafta actress, known for her roles in popular dramas earlier cleared her Instagram, removing all posts, and even deleted her Facebook account and removed all posts from her Instagram profile.

Lately, the model first posted two bold pictures that immediately triggered backlash. Many users believed her account might have been hacked, given how uncharacteristic the content seemed. She quickly deleted the pictures, only to follow up with a monochrome photo revealing parts of her neck, shoulder, and arm.

The revealing picture triggered backlash as criticism flooded the comment sections. She didn’t remain silent, responding sharply to the negative comments.

She has previously spoken openly about her struggles with mental health and online trolling, now faces a new wave of public scrutiny—not for what she says, but for how she chooses to show herself.