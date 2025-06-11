Punjab private schools to reopen on June 15 as summer camps allowed

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced that private schools across the province are allowed to hold summer camps from June 15 to July 15, 2025, under specific conditions.

According to the minister, the summer camps must operate only between 7:30 AM and 10:00 AM to protect students from the harsh summer heat.

Additionally, no fee will be charged from students attending these camps.

The decision is aimed at providing academic support, co-curricular engagement, and skill development opportunities to students during the summer break without adding financial pressure on parents.

This announcement follows the official summer vacation schedule for schools in Punjab. All public and private schools are observing summer holidays from June 1 to August 14, 2025. Regular classes will resume on August 15, 2025.

The education department has issued strict instructions to school administrations to ensure full compliance with the policy. Any school found charging fees or violating the specified timings will face disciplinary action.

The minister emphasized that the summer camps are voluntary and should be organized with student welfare in mind.

District education authorities have been directed to oversee implementation and address any complaints promptly.