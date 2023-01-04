Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig leave fans amused with latest video

Popular vlogger Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as they continue to exude dreamy couple-goal vibes to the world.

Continuing their streak of fun videos, Jaffrey posted a hilarious clip alongside his wife Ayesha which has left the netizens giggling.

The video features Ayesha cutting vegetables on a board meanwhile Shahveer enters the kitchen and left his dirty dishes unwashed. A passive-aggressive Ayesha began slamming-chopping the carrots which was indication enough for her husband dearest to wash his dirty plate.

"Communication is the key to happy relationships," captioned the Chamkeeli star.

Although he captioned the video that communication is the key to happiness, it appears from this video that obedience is the only way to maintain happiness in married life.

For the unversed, Jafry is a successful YouTuber with a massive fan following. Ayesha, on the other hand, is a fashion designer by profession and an Instagram influencer as well.

On the work front, Jafry has stepped into acting with his debut web series “Barwaan Khiladi” co-starring Danyal Zafar and Kinza Hashmi.