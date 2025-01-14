Lahore High Court introduces smartphone app for court hearing updates

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has taken a significant step towards digital transformation by announcing the launch of a smartphone app designed to provide real-time updates on court hearings. This initiative seeks to enhance accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in the judicial system.

Spearheaded by Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum, with oversight from Additional Registrar IT Jamal Ahmed, the project aims to simplify how people interact with the courts. The app will enable users to access live updates on court proceedings, case statuses, and schedules via the High Court’s website and mobile platform.

Key Benefits

The app is poised to transform the judicial experience for litigants, lawyers, and the public in several ways:

Real-Time Notifications: Receive instant updates on case statuses, reducing the need for calls or visits to the court.

Receive instant updates on case statuses, reducing the need for calls or visits to the court. Improved Accessibility: Legal information will be more readily available, particularly benefiting individuals in remote areas.

Legal information will be more readily available, particularly benefiting individuals in remote areas. Streamlined Communication: The app will enhance coordination between courts, lawyers, and litigants, reducing delays and paperwork.

The app will enhance coordination between courts, lawyers, and litigants, reducing delays and paperwork. Cost Savings: Litigants will save on travel and administrative costs while pursuing their cases.

Although the app is still in development and not yet publicly available, its anticipated launch represents a major leap forward in modernizing Pakistan’s judicial system.