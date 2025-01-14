Another police case reported in Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan has reported another polio case of the year 2025 as child contracted the disease in Jacobabad district of Sindh.

Symptoms of disability in the child appeared on December 27, 2024 and now it has been confirmed that the child is infected with wild poliovirus type 1.

The first national polio eradication campaign of 2025 will begin in the first week of February.

The National Emergency Operations Centre has requested parents to ensure that their children under the age of five are administered the vaccine.

During the polio campaign held in December, 98 percent of the target was achieved as over 35.7 million children were administered polio vaccination during the campaign.

Health experts have urged parents to play their role to eradicate the disease completely.

Authorities have instructed to take further steps to make the polio campaign in Jacobabad more effective.