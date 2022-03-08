Hiba Bukhari talks about shooting romantic scenes with co-actors

Hiba Bukhari rose to fame within a very short span of time. The 27-year-old has impressed the audience in many drama serials with her impeccable acting skills and humble persona.

This time around, the Deewangi star and her husband Arez Ahmed made an appearance in the popular talk show The Couple Show which is hosted by celebrity couple Aagha Ali & Hina Altaf.

The newlyweds delved into details about a plethora of topics including shooting romantic scenes with co-actors and discussing fame for a shy person.

Discussing her experience about shooting a telefilm with Aagha, Hiba recalled that there was an intimate scene that she dreaded and was quite uneasy. However, the director came to her and made her feel comfortable and said, “Come on, relax, this is just a shoot”.

Moreover, the Meray Bewafa actor added that he made Hiba feel comfortable while doing shotting the scene because it should be shot in a dignified manner given the co-star's comfort.

Adding to the conversation, Altaf added that Agha once told her about Hiba that she’s such a nice girl and a very reserved person.

On the work front, Hiba Bukhari is being praised for her performance in drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq co-starring Junaid Khan.