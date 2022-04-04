Mirpur man arrested for planning 'fake abduction' of British national wife, her nephew
MUZAFFARABAD – Mirpur police say they have arrested at least four people for planning fake abduction of a British national woman and her nephew in order to settle a financial dispute.
Law enforcers in the second largest city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) said they unearthed the fake case of abduction of two people and recovered both.
Mirpur Division Police Deputy Inspector General Dr Khalid Chauhan and Mirpur SSP Kamran Ali briefed the media about the incident at a news conference. They said the case was solved through an investigation on modern lines.
It was first reported on February 15 this year that Zahida Perveen (55) and her nephew, Malik Illayas, were abducted in Islamgarh Town when they were on their way to Dadayal Town in the Mirpur District.
DIG Chauhan said that police launched an investigation and found a car about two kilometres from Islamgarh Police Station. He said that broken bangles and bloodstains were found near the abandoned car.
He said that four accused involved in this fake abduction case have been arrested so far. It was found later that the accused planned the abduction drama to settle a financial dispute.
District Police Chief Kamran Ali told the media that Ghulam Murtaza, husband of the British national woman Zahida Perveen, was the mastermind of this fake abduction drama.
