Mathira reveals how her father's betrayal led to lifelong trust issues  

Bold and beautiful Mathira was recently spotted in Frieha Altaf's podcast FWhy and the social media celebrity ended up grabbing all the attention.

As the 29-year-old sat down for a chit-chat with the fashion icon, she did have some interesting revelations about her personal life, career trajectory, quintessential choices and her childhood.

Recalling her bitter experience and hardships in life, Mathira painfully reflected on her first betrayal by a man she was close to. She said he deserted her when he was supposed to protect her. This heartbreaking blow from her father led to lifelong trust issues.

Moreover, Mathira got candid about being a single mother to three boys and how the conservative society sees her for her outspoken and unapologetically bold personality.

Born to a South African father and Pakistani mother in a Muslim family in Harare, Zimbabwe, the actress studied in Zimbabwe before moving with her family to Pakistan due to unrest in that country.

Mathira tied the knot with Punjabi singer Farran J. Mirza in 2012. The 28-year-old actress kept the news of her marriage a secret from her fans for a year.

On September 4, 2014, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Aahil Rizvi. Later in 2018, she formally announced the news of her divorce on the social media accounts.