Sana Javed celebrates birthday with a star-studded bash
Lollywood diva Sana Javed has worked hard to give memorable TV performances like in Khaani, Ruswai, Dunk and many more in a short span of time.
The 29-year-old is celebrating her birthday today and the beautiful star has been showered with love and best wishes by family and friends.
Celebrating her special day, the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actor was spotted alongside her husband, Umair Jaswal in a star-studded event. A plethora of celebrities including Adnan Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui, Fariha Altaf, Iqra Azia, Yasir Hussain, Aehsun Talish and many more were in attendance.
Earlier this month, Sana landed in hot waters when many models and makeup artists stepped forward and shared their terrible working experiences with the Dunk actor. Many celebrities have come out in support of her and some have discussed their bad experiences.
