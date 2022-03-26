Bigg Boss famed Akasa jumps onto the ‘Pasoori’ bandwagon
Share
Bigg Boss famed Akasa is taking out a moment to celebrate the melodious Coke Studio's hit song from across the border as she recently showcased her adoration for Pasoori.
Showering praises on talented singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the 27-year-old Indian singer left her massive fan following thrilled as she shared a video of herself singing her heart out.
Enthralling the audience with her melodious voice, the Naagin star serenaded everyone with her own rendition of Pasoori.
View this post on Instagram
Propelled to unprecedented fame, Pasoori is hands down one of the most popular songs to come out of this season.
Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.
Earlier, Indian heartthrob Nakuul Mehta complimented singer Shae Gill's voice and sang praises of the song.
'Pasoori' hitmaker Shae Gill discusses success ... 09:19 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
Coke Studio season 14 has a plenty of spectacular offerings however 'Pasoori' is hands down one of the most popular ...
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Six terrorists killed, soldier martyred during Balochistan operation: ...08:07 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
-
- Arooj Aftab becomes the first Pakistani to be featured on New York's ...07:24 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
-
- DJ Butt to again rock PTI's March 27 power show06:39 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Nadia Hussain defends herself after backlash over her 'elitist' ...05:34 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022