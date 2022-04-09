Pakistan Parliament's security tightened ahead of no-trust vote against PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Security has been beefed up inside and outside of the Parliament House ahead of the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Rangers, FC and police personnel have been deployed for the security of the Red Zone, which has also be sealed for public.
Only members of parliament, provincial lawmakers, senators and advisors will be allowed to enter the National Assembly while no irrelevant person will be allowed to enter the building.
Authorities said that only Margalla road is opened for officials going to the Parliament House, adding that security has also been tightened at entry and exit points of the federal capital.
Furthermore, routes leading to the parliament from Nadra Chowk, Sareena Chowk and D-Chowk have been closed by placing containers.
The National Assembly will meet at 10:30am on Saturday (today) to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in line with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Voting on the no-confidence motion is at the fourth position on the six-point agenda, according to National Assembly's (NA) agenda issued on Friday.
Pakistan's top court restored the NA on Thursday after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution.
Absolutely no truth to PM Imran's allegations, ... 09:32 AM | 9 Apr, 2022
NEW YORK – The US government has once again refuted allegations of any involvement in a plot to toppled Prime ...
