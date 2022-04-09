Saudi Arabia to welcome one million pilgrims for Hajj 2022

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia announced that one million pilgrims from the kingdom and abroad will be allowed to perform Hajj in 2022.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the decision to expand the Hajj for pilgrims as Covid-19 related curbs have been eased.

The number of pilgrims was reduced by the kingdom in last two years to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. Last year, nearly 59,000 pilgrims were allowed to perform Hajj.

The Ministry said its decision was based on the profound concern afforded by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' government to pilgrims' safety, and the wellbeing of those visiting Masjid al-Haram and The Prophet's Mosque.

“Saudi Arabia is also aiming to safeguard the milestones it achieved in the healthcare sector as it grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the official statement.

As per the revised regulations, pilgrims should be less than 65 years old according to the Gregorian calendar, and are required to have full immunization with the basic doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine according to the Saudi Ministry of Health.

“Those attending Hajj from abroad must submit a negative PCR test for COVID-19, using a sample taken within 72 hours before departure to Saudi Arabia,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stressed that pilgrims must adhere to preventive measures, and must follow precautionary instructions while performing their Hajj duties, to ensure their health and wellbeing.