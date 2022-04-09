Saudi Arabia to welcome one million pilgrims for Hajj 2022

10:13 AM | 9 Apr, 2022
Saudi Arabia to welcome one million pilgrims for Hajj 2022
Source: @ReasahAlharmain (Twitter)
Share

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia announced that one million pilgrims from the kingdom and abroad will be allowed to perform Hajj in 2022. 

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the decision to expand the Hajj for pilgrims as Covid-19 related curbs have been eased.  

The number of pilgrims was reduced by the kingdom in last two years to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. Last year, nearly 59,000 pilgrims were allowed to perform Hajj. 

The Ministry said its decision was based on the profound concern afforded by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' government to pilgrims' safety, and the wellbeing of those visiting Masjid al-Haram and The Prophet's Mosque. 

“Saudi Arabia is also aiming to safeguard the milestones it achieved in the healthcare sector as it grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the official statement.

As per the revised regulations, pilgrims should be less than 65 years old according to the Gregorian calendar, and are required to have full immunization with the basic doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine according to the Saudi Ministry of Health.

“Those attending Hajj from abroad must submit a negative PCR test for COVID-19, using a sample taken within 72 hours before departure to Saudi Arabia,” the ministry said. 

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stressed that pilgrims must adhere to preventive measures, and must follow precautionary instructions while performing their Hajj duties, to ensure their health and wellbeing.

Saudi Arabia allows women to perform Umrah ... 08:44 PM | 31 Mar, 2022

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced that women can now register for the Umrah pilgrimage without a male guardian ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Parliament's security tightened ahead of ...
09:54 AM | 9 Apr, 2022
Absolutely no truth to PM Imran’s allegations, ...
09:32 AM | 9 Apr, 2022
After Speaker Asad Qaiser, Opposition submits ...
08:34 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Won't accept 'imported government' in any case, ...
10:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Another blow to PTI as opposition files ...
07:05 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Punjabis to celebrate Vaisakhi in New York on ...
10:37 PM | 8 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hadiqa Kiani breaks silence on her wedding rumours
11:08 AM | 9 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr