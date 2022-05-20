Iran rejects Pakistan's claim that Karachi blast suspects received training from neighbouring country
Web Desk
03:34 PM | 20 May, 2022
Iran rejects Pakistan's claim that Karachi blast suspects received training from neighbouring country
ISLAMABAD – The Iranian embassy in Islamabad on Friday rejected statements by Pakistani investigators that suspects in last week’s bombing in Karachi had been trained in Iran.

The statement from the embassy came hours after counterterrorism authorities in Pakistan said a suspect in a May 12 bombing in the Saddar neighborhood of Karachi had been guided by Asghar Shah, an Iran-based commander. 

“Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan categorically reject and deny such allegations. The allegations were made in public and in the media without providing any evidence, proof or documents to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran through official means and this is completely unprofessional and unacceptable,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Undoubtedly, a third party seeks to destroy the brotherly and friendly relations between Iran and Pakistan,” the statement added. “Officials and those involved in the media are advised not to fall into the trap of enemies of close relations between Iran and Pakistan.”

In a press release on Thursday, the Counterterrorism Department for Sindh said special investigation teams formed by the CTD in the wake of a latest spate of attacks in Karachi were able to identify a number of suspects through intelligence sources and the use of technology. 

“The eliminated terrorist Allah Dino was a master of bomb-making and he got his military training from neighboring country Iran,” the CTD press release said. 

