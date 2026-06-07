Section 144 imposed in Muzaffarabad amid AJK Protests, Lockdown and Mass Arrests

ISLAMABAD – Muzaffarabad has been placed under sweeping restrictions after authorities imposed Section 144, rexstricting gatherings of four or more people amid the security situation in the region.

A notification issued by DC effectively placed AJK capital city under tight security lockdown. The situation across the region remains volatile, with internet services suspended while mobile networks continue to function intermittently, leaving residents cut off from real-time information at a moment of escalating unrest.

In Rawalakot, tensions reportedly surged, prompting the deployment of Rangers at key sensitive installations. Security forces have also been stationed across major government and constitutional buildings in Muzaffarabad, including the Supreme Court, Legislative Assembly, President’s House, and Prime Minister’s Office.

On call of banned Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, traders and transporters launched widespread strike across Muzaffarabad and other parts of Kashmir in wake of killing of committee member Shahzaib, whose death has now become the flashpoint.

Over the past 18 hours, at least 72 people have been detained in what officials describe as “law and order operations.” Among those arrested are key members of the Joint Awami Action Committee’s leadership, including core committee figures Anjum-ul-Zaman and Raja Sohaib Javaid.

Police claim some detainees were found in possession of weapons, communication devices, and “suspicious materials” allegedly linked to plans aimed at disrupting public order. Investigations are ongoing, though details remain tightly controlled.

The unrest comes amid an already explosive political standoff over 12 reserved seats in the Legislative Assembly for so-called “refugees settled in Pakistan.” Joint Awami Action Committee has rejected any compromise and has called for an indefinite protest beginning June 9, urging citizens to stockpile food and prepare for a prolonged shutdown.

Home Department reportedly moved to place more than 250 individuals linked to the movement under Schedule One of the Anti-Terrorism Act while Human rights observers sounded alarm over the widening crackdown. HRCP warned that applying anti-terror laws to a group rooted in political and socio-economic demands raises “serious concerns” and risks shrinking already fragile space for peaceful protest and dissent in the region.