The People of AJK Will Vote; India Can Watch

AJK Election Commission has announced July 27 as polling day for the Legislative Assembly elections. Nominations open June 9. The schedule is out, the process is moving, and every political actor in Azad Kashmir now has a clear path forward. There is no ambiguity left. There are no excuses left either.

Start with what the government actually did here. Thirty-six of thirty-eight JAAC demands were accepted. That is not a small concession, that is a near-total capitulation to the demands of an action committee through dialogue and democratic engagement. The refugee seats dispute, which has been used as a rallying cry for months, can now be settled exactly where it belongs: on the floor of Parliament, through a vote, in less than two months. That opportunity exists because elections have been announced. The government created that opportunity deliberately. It deserves to be acknowledged.

This makes JAAC’s planned long march and lockdown on June 9 almost impossible to explain on any logical basis. June 9 is nomination day. The single most useful thing JAAC could do for the people it claims to represent on June 9 is file nomination papers, not shut down roads. A party that has genuine public support does not fear the ballot box. A movement with real demands uses elections to advance them. Parliamentary change through legal process is available right now. Choosing chaos over candidacy at this specific moment, after 36 demands have been met and an election date is published, is not protest. It is obstruction. And the question of whose agenda that obstruction serves has a fairly obvious answer.

India has been working overtime ahead of July 27. AI-generated videos and fabricated content designed to look like authentic Kashmiri voices have been flooding social media for weeks. The production is Indian. The agenda is Indian. The people of AJK spotted it immediately because they know what their own reality looks like and it does not look like what New Delhi is scripting for them. This is not the first time India has tried to manufacture instability around AJK elections and it has failed every single time. Over 3.8 million voters are registered for July 27, half a million more than in 2021 when turnout reached 61 percent despite similar interference. The numbers do not suggest a population that wants to be saved by Indian propaganda. They suggest a population that wants to vote.

If JAAC continues down the confrontation path after everything that has been conceded, after a date is set, after nominations open, after Parliament becomes the available arena for every grievance they hold, then the conclusion writes itself. They are not serving the people of AJK. They are serving someone else. The state has been clear that it will take all necessary measures to prevent anarchy if that path is chosen, and it would be entirely justified in doing so.

The government has been mature, patient and generous. India has been predictable. The people of AJK have been consistent: they show up, they vote, they make their choices known through the one instrument that actually matters.

July 27 is the answer to India’s propaganda. It is the answer to manufactured chaos. It is the answer to every outside force that has spent years trying to convince the world that the people of AJK do not have the will or the means to govern themselves democratically.

They do. They will prove it again on Sunday.