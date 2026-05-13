I have read enough geopolitical reporting over the years to know when something feels off. The recent CBS report about alleged Iranian military aircraft being hidden at Pakistani air bases immediately gave me that feeling.

The story was dramatic from the start. Iranian military aircraft were secretly concealed inside Pakistan during a highly sensitive regional situation. That is the kind of headline designed to explode across television and social media within minutes. But the more I looked into it, the more the whole thing started to feel strangely hollow.

At the centre of the report were unnamed officials. No satellite images made public. No documents. No hard evidence that people could independently examine. Just anonymous claims attached to a story with massive geopolitical consequences.

Honestly, that is not enough for me. And the Nur Khan Air Base claim is where the entire story really started collapsing in my eyes.

Anyone remotely familiar with that base understands how heavily it is monitored. This is not some forgotten military strip hidden in the middle of nowhere. It is one of Pakistan’s most sensitive and visible military facilities. Senior foreign officials travel through it regularly. Security there is intense even during ordinary periods, and during moments of regional tension, it becomes even tighter.

At the time this story surfaced, the base had already seen high-profile American visits and elevated security arrangements. So the idea that Iranian military aircraft could quietly sit there unnoticed while everyone conveniently looked the other way simply does not make sense to me.

What bothered me even more was how Pakistan’s official clarification was practically stripped of context once international coverage picked up the story.

Pakistan had already explained that Iranian aircraft had entered the country because they were transporting negotiators connected to diplomatic talks. That detail matters. These were not secret combat operations. They were linked to mediation efforts and ongoing diplomacy involving the region.

But somehow that context almost disappeared from the broader narrative.

Instead, the impression being pushed was that Pakistan was secretly helping Iranian military operations behind America’s back. That is an enormous leap to make without solid evidence. And the more I thought about it, the more it stopped feeling like journalism and started feeling like political narrative construction.

I also cannot ignore the broader political climate surrounding this story.

For years, Benjamin Netanyahu and the circles aligned with him have openly pushed confrontation with Iran as a long-term strategic objective. That pressure exists across politics, lobbying, media spaces, and foreign policy conversations in Washington. So when a story suddenly appears portraying Pakistan as secretly facilitating Iranian military activity during a sensitive diplomatic engagement, I think it is fair to ask who benefits from that narrative.

Personally, I do not believe the growing Zionist influence across sections of Western political and media institutions can be ignored anymore. I think it shapes how stories involving Iran, Palestine, and the broader Middle East are framed long before the public even sees them.

I also think CBS itself deserves scrutiny here.

The network’s corporate environment and leadership shifts matter. Larry Ellison, whose broader corporate ties intersect with the ownership ecosystem around CBS, is known as a major donor to the Israeli Defence Forces. At the same time, figures like Bari Weiss have increasingly become influential voices inside Western media spaces while aggressively promoting strongly pro-Israel narratives under the banner of so-called independent or heterodox journalism.

To me, this does not look accidental.

It looks like a media environment where ideological alignment increasingly matters more than balanced reporting. And when that happens, stories stop being about facts first and start becoming tools for political messaging.

I also found it impossible to ignore the credibility questions surrounding the reporter behind the story. The moment this report started circulating, people quickly resurfaced his past controversies and accusations tied to questionable reporting at a previous employer. Whether every online claim is fair or not, the fact that these concerns emerged so quickly only deepened the scepticism around the report itself.

Because when a story this explosive already lacks publicly visible evidence, the credibility of the journalist behind it becomes even more important.

And honestly, I do not think this story just happened by chance.

I think it appeared at a very specific moment for a reason.

Right now Pakistan is quietly playing an important role in mediation and diplomatic communication in the region. Weakening Pakistan’s credibility weakens diplomacy itself. It creates suspicion. It creates distrust. And once distrust enters the picture, the people pushing escalation suddenly gain more room to operate.

That is why I believe this report was never just about aircraft.

I think it was about damaging Pakistan’s role as a mediator at a time when ongoing diplomacy threatens the objectives of people who prefer confrontation with Iran over negotiation.

What also stood out to me was how unevenly this story travelled.

It was aggressively amplified in Indian media almost immediately, yet it never became the major revelation many expected internationally. Even inside the United States, the reaction felt relatively limited. To me, that says something important. Truly strong investigations usually stand on their own. Weak narratives often need constant repetition and amplification to survive.

And then, while I was writing this article, something happened that made the whole situation even more interesting.

Donald Trump was taking questions from reporters during a media briefing when he was asked directly about Pakistan’s role as a mediator. His answer was brief but revealing. He described Pakistan as “great” and praised its Field Marshal while discussing the country’s diplomatic role.

Honestly, that says everything.

Because if Pakistan was genuinely being viewed in Washington as secretly helping Iranian military operations behind America’s back, it is difficult to imagine those kinds of public remarks being made during active diplomacy.

None of this means governments should not be questioned. Of course they should. Journalism is supposed to challenge power. But there is still a difference between investigation and assumption. There is a difference between evidence and atmosphere.

And lately, too much international reporting feels built around atmosphere.

A dramatic headline appears. Anonymous officials appear. Suspicion spreads instantly across social media. And before anyone even slows down long enough to ask basic questions, the narrative is already moving globally at full speed.

That is probably what bothers me most about this entire episode.

Not just the weakness of the story itself, but how easily politically useful narratives can now move through major media ecosystems before facts are seriously examined. By the time doubts emerge, the impression has already been planted.

People notice this now, especially younger audiences. They are far more sceptical of legacy media than previous generations were. They can sense when a story feels selective, strategically timed, or emotionally engineered.

And to me, this CBS report felt exactly like that. Not like journalism chasing facts, but like a narrative searching for confirmation.