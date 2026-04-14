Saudi airline introduces free internet services on all flights

KARACHI – Saudi Arabia’s national carrier, Saudia, has announced that it will offer free broadband internet on its flights, providing a major convenience for passengers.

Reports said the service will be enabled through a partnership with NewSpace Group, a subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, to equip Saudia aircraft with advanced connectivity solutions.

This will allow all travelers to access high-speed internet during flights.

With this initiative, Saudia becomes the first airline in the Middle East to provide free broadband on all its flights. The move reflects the airline’s focus on innovation, hospitality, and exceptional service.

Passengers will be able to stream their favorite TV shows and participate in video calls seamlessly.

Saudia said investing in digital infrastructure is becoming a strategic priority, modernizing its fleet and expanding operational capabilities.