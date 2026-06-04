Budget 2026: Rs7.4 Billion Housing Plan for Parliamentarians sparks debate amid Austerity Drive

ISLAMABAD – Budget 2026-27 is around the corner and Rs7.4 billion housing project for members of parliament comes under spotlight, as the government considers fresh allocations for additional family suites and servant quarters in capital.

The plan set against ongoing calls for fiscal austerity and restricted spending triggered debate over priorities, even as existing parliamentary housing projects near completion.

According to official documents, the government recommended setting aside Rs 1.5 billion for a major housing initiative aimed at constructing additional modern family suites for parliamentarians in Islamabad’s G-5/2 sector. The project also includes the development of 500 servant quarters, significantly expanding its overall scope and cost.

The total estimated cost of housing scheme now reached Rs 7.4 billion, with projected expenditures of Rs2.29 billion by June 30, 2026. The new residential units are planned for construction in Islamabad’s central G-5/2 sector, an area already associated with government housing infrastructure.

Notably, this development comes alongside another ongoing project adjacent to the existing Parliament Lodges, where 104 family suites for lawmakers are already under construction. A major portion of that project has been completed, with only finishing work remaining before it is handed over for use.

The timing of the proposed allocation has drawn attention, coming amid ongoing national discussions on economic pressures and development priorities, further fueling debate over government spending decisions.