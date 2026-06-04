40000 Prize Bond June 2026 Draw Data and Winners details

ISLAMABAD – Balloting for Rs40,000 Premium Prize Bond draw is set to be held in Muzaffarabad next week with thousands of investors are holding onto hope as one lucky winner will take home.

The scheme will not only offer quarterly prize draws but also six-month profit returns, turning simple savings into a chance at life-changing fortune. The mega draw will come up with grand prize of Rs8 crore.

Three other winners of second category will each pocket Rs3 Crore, while 660 participants will celebrate cash prizes worth Rs5Lac each. Altogether, 664 lucky winners will share millions in prize money during the blockbuster quarterly draw.

Premium Prize Bond Scheme, launched by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), becomes one of Pakistan’s most attractive government-backed investment options.

40000 Prize Bond Winners

Prize Category Winners Prize Amount 1st Prize 1 Winner Rs 80,000,000 2nd Prize 3 Winners Rs 30,000,000 3rd Prize 660 Winners Rs 500,000

Taxes on Rs40000 Bond for Filers

Item Amount Status Filer Tax Rate 15% Prize Amount Rs 80,000,000 Tax Deducted Rs 12,000,000 Take-Home Amount Rs 68,000,000

Taxes on Rs40000 Bond for Non-Filers

Item Amount Status Non-Filer Tax Rate 30% Prize Amount Rs 80,000,000 Tax Deducted Rs 24,000,000 Take-Home Amount Rs 56,000,000

Prize Bond Schedule 2026

Previous Winners

1st Prize

Category Details Prize Number 367558 Prize Amount Rs 80,000,000

2nd Prize

Prize Number Prize Amount 463623 Rs 30,000,000 676830 Rs 30,000,000 855627 Rs 30,000,000

Another major attraction is that investments and profits under the scheme are exempt from compulsory Zakat deduction. However, withholding tax on profits and prize winnings applies under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Prize money is automatically transferred to the investor’s registered bank account, making the entire process smooth and hassle-free.