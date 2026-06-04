40000 Prize Bond June 2026 Draw Data and Winners details

ISLAMABAD – Balloting for Rs40,000 Premium Prize Bond draw is set to be held in Muzaffarabad next week with thousands of investors are holding onto hope as one lucky winner will take home.
The scheme will not only offer quarterly prize draws but also six-month profit returns, turning simple savings into a chance at life-changing fortune. The mega draw will come up with grand prize of Rs8 crore.
Three other winners of second category will each pocket Rs3 Crore, while 660 participants will celebrate cash prizes worth Rs5Lac each. Altogether, 664 lucky winners will share millions in prize money during the blockbuster quarterly draw.
Premium Prize Bond Scheme, launched by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), becomes one of Pakistan’s most attractive government-backed investment options.
40000 Prize Bond Winners
|Prize Category
|Winners
|Prize Amount
|1st Prize
|1 Winner
|Rs 80,000,000
|2nd Prize
|3 Winners
|Rs 30,000,000
|3rd Prize
|660 Winners
|Rs 500,000
Taxes on Rs40000 Bond for Filers
|Item
|Amount
|Status
|Filer
|Tax Rate
|15%
|Prize Amount
|Rs 80,000,000
|Tax Deducted
|Rs 12,000,000
|Take-Home Amount
|Rs 68,000,000
Taxes on Rs40000 Bond for Non-Filers
|Item
|Amount
|Status
|Non-Filer
|Tax Rate
|30%
|Prize Amount
|Rs 80,000,000
|Tax Deducted
|Rs 24,000,000
|Take-Home Amount
|Rs 56,000,000
Prize Bond Schedule 2026
Previous Winners
1st Prize
|Category
|Details
|Prize Number
|367558
|Prize Amount
|Rs 80,000,000
2nd Prize
|Prize Number
|Prize Amount
|463623
|Rs 30,000,000
|676830
|Rs 30,000,000
|855627
|Rs 30,000,000
Another major attraction is that investments and profits under the scheme are exempt from compulsory Zakat deduction. However, withholding tax on profits and prize winnings applies under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.
Prize money is automatically transferred to the investor’s registered bank account, making the entire process smooth and hassle-free.