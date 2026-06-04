Simrat Kaur sets Social Media on fire with Sizzling Bikini Photoshoot

Bollywood starlet Simrat Kaur has once again grabbed headlines after her recent bikini photos went viral on social mediam, leaving fans on their toes.

The 28-year-old Gadar 2 star, delighted audiences with her simplicity and emotional performance in the film. The movie, released in 2023, turned out to be a massive commercial success and significantly boosted her popularity.

Kaur is now making waves for a very different reason. Recently, she shared a series of photos on Instagram showing her in a multicolored printed bikini top paired with a stylish skirt while posing on a beach. In some pictures, she is seen enjoying the sun, while in others she is capturing selfies, showcasing her relaxed and glamorous side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simrat Kaur Randhawa (@simratkaur_16)

The photoshoot quickly spread across social media, sparking flood of reactions from fans who praised her bold and confident look. Her Instagram presence continues to grow, with millions of followers engaging with her posts regularly.

Kaur started her acting career in 2017 and has worked in Telugu, Hindi, and Punjabi projects before gaining nationwide recognition with Gadar 2. Despite her on-screen “simple” image in the film, her real-life glamorous avatar continues to surprise audiences and keeps her trending across entertainment platforms.