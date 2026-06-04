Imran Khan to meet PTI Leaders today amid tight restrictions at Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD – A closely watched meeting is expected today at Adiala Jail where former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supremo Imran Khan will meet selected group of party members after long period of restricted access.

The meetings of incarcerated leader with family and senior leaders remained limited, intensifying political tensions. With only a small approved delegation allowed in due to anti-state narrative building.

According to official arrangements, Chaudhry Owais Younis Advocate, acting as the focal person, has formally submitted a list of approved visitors to jail authorities for today’s meeting, which is expected to take place at 2:00 PM inside Central Jail Adiala. Despite restrictions, a select group of party associates has now been granted permission to meet him.

The approved delegation includes Seemabia Tahir, Usman Jora, Assad Abbas, Malik Yasir Patwali, Roohul Amin, Malik Azeem, and Rohail Anjum, all cleared to enter the high-security Adiala facility for today’s meeting.

For prolonged period, his family members as well as senior PTI leaders have reportedly been barred from meeting him, fueling criticism and political unrest. Earlier this week, even high-profile figures including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Imran Khan’s sister were denied access, intensifying tensions further. In response, the KP chief minister warned of a planned sit-in protest outside the National Assembly on June 10.

Imran Khan’s legal troubles continued to deepen since his imprisonment. In August 2023, he was sentenced to three years in prison in a case involving failure to declare proceeds from the sale of state gifts. This was followed in January 2024 by a 10-year sentence related to allegations of leaking state secrets, along with a separate 14-year conviction in a corruption case. A further 14-year sentence was added in January 2025, compounding his legal challenges.