Polling ends for Gilgit-Baltistan assembly elections, vote counting begins

GILGIT – Polling for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections has concluded, and the process of counting votes for all 24 seats has officially begun.

A total of 403 candidates took part in the elections, including 396 male and 8 female candidates contesting various constituencies.

Throughout the day, polling stations witnessed heavy voter turnout, with citizens standing in long queues from early morning. Voting continued without interruption until 5:00 pm.

However, isolated incidents were reported in some areas. In Skardu, a minor altercation broke out when unrelated individuals approached a polling station, but police quickly brought the situation under control. In Astore, complaints were also received regarding slow polling at several stations.

Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan visited multiple polling stations during the day and said that polling began on time and voters were participating enthusiastically in the democratic process.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,391 polling stations were set up across all districts, including 349 sensitive and 551 highly sensitive stations to ensure security.

Major political parties are contesting the elections with full strength. The Pakistan Peoples Party has fielded 23 candidates, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz 22, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party 15, Pakistan Muslim League 11, and JUI-F 9 candidates. In addition, candidates from MQM and Jamaat-e-Islami are also in the race, along with 266 independent candidates.

To ensure peaceful polling, strict security arrangements were put in place. Heavy contingents of local police, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, and Punjab Police were deployed, while flag marches were also conducted across constituencies.

Several key constituencies are witnessing closely contested battles. In GBA-1 Gilgit, a tough competition is expected among PPP’s Amjad Hussain, PML-N’s Shafiqur Rehman, IPP’s Sultan Raees, and independent candidate Asif Usmani. In GBA-2 Gilgit, key contenders include PML-N’s Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, PPP’s Jameel Ahmed, IPP’s Fatehullah, and independent Atiq Pirzada.

In GBA-18 Diamer, former chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan and IPP candidate Gulbar Khan is facing PML-N’s Kifayat-ur-Rehman. Meanwhile, in GBA-19 Ghizer, independent candidate Nawaz Khan Naji, PPP’s Jalal Shah, and PML-N’s Zafar Muhammad are leading contenders.

Similarly, in GBA-13 Astore, a close contest is underway among independent candidate Shahida Khurshid, PML-N’s Rana Furman Ali, and PPP’s Fahad Hanif.