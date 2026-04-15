24 News slapped with show cause notice by PEMRA amid outrage over Fiza Ali’s viral clip

ISLAMABAD – A seemingly moment on Pakistani national TV exploded into full-blown controversy, putting actress and host Fiza Ali in spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The drama unfolded during a morning show when her husband unexpectedly lifted her onto his shoulders.

Amid outrage, PEMRA took notice and issued a formal notice to the private TV channel involved, demanding an explanation for the incident. The authority made it clear that all broadcasters are expected to strictly follow professional and ethical standards, especially during live programming.

A formal show-cause was issued to City News Network (24 News) regarding a breach of broadcast standards. The notice mention incident during that morning’s broadcast of “Morning with Fiza,” where host’s spouse, made highly inappropriate comments and obnoxious gestures on air. PEMRA noted that these actions were broadcast without any editorial oversight, violating established regulatory protocols.

Fiza Ali defended herself, claiming the viral clip was taken out of context and deliberately portrayed in a negative light. She described the moment as harmless, informal, and misunderstood, insisting that it did not reflect her values or professionalism.

Reaffirming her commitment to her audience, she stated that respect for viewers has always been her top priority. However, she also acknowledged the harsh reality of public perception, noting that even clarifications often fail to change opinions once controversy spreads online.