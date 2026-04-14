Fiza Ali says viral incident taken out of context, chooses silence

Former model, actor, and TV host Fiza Ali has responded to criticism over a viral clip from her morning show, saying the moment involving her husband was misunderstood and shared without full context.

In a statement posted on Instagram Stories, she described the incident as a playful and spontaneous act with no intention to offend. She stressed that it carried no inappropriate meaning and reaffirmed her commitment to professionalism and respect for her audience.

The clip, which aired during a recent episode, showed her husband Ejaz Khan making a surprise appearance and lifting her over his shoulder in a lighthearted moment, while their young daughter, present in the studio, reacted cheerfully.

After the broadcast, the video quickly spread on social media, drawing mixed reactions. While many viewers treated it humorously, others criticized it as unsuitable for television. Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt also expressed concern, calling the incident regrettable and questioning its impact on younger audiences.

In response, Fiza Ali said the clip was being judged out of context and did not represent the overall tone of her show. She added that she has always maintained professional standards and understands the responsibility of being a public figure.

Later, she indicated she would avoid further comment, saying people often misinterpret situations despite explanations. She added that she is now focusing on her work and personal life.

The incident comes amid ongoing online discussions about her show’s content. In recent weeks, she faced attention for inviting social media personality Dr Nabiha to discuss personal marital topics, as well as for moments from her own marriage that sparked debate across social platforms.