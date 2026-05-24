Did Momina Iqbal receive Rs10 crore worth of gifts, including Fortuner from MPA Saqib Chadhar?

KARACHI – TV actress and model Momina Iqbal is back in headlines amid controversy linked to PML-N MPA Saqib Chaddar as the two hurled serious allegations, including harassment, and gifts worth tens of millions.

It all started with complaint filed by Momina Iqbal while politician Saqib Chadhar demanded return of expensive gifts after the actress allegedly declined his marriage proposal. The claims sparked widespread discussion online, although the matter remains based on allegations and competing statements.

Chadhar rejected all accusations of harassment, insisting that he is not engaging in any wrongdoing. Instead, he maintains that he is only requesting the return of items he claims were gifted during their relationship and says he has no objection to Momina Iqbal’s upcoming marriage.

The dispute reportedly escalated further when he alleged that Momina Iqbal’s fiancé had threatened him. After this, he is said to have filed a legal complaint, in another twist in the high-profile case.

Amid online buzz, journalist Irshad Bhatti quoting MPA’s legal team, alleging that Momina got several high-value gifts. These reportedly include Toyota Fortuner, Honda Civic, as well as premium items like a wristwatch valued at around Rs8million. It is also being claimed that the Fortuner is currently being used by Momina Iqbal’s mother.