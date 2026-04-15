Good news for Pakistanis living in THIS European country

MADRID – The government of Spain has approved a plan to grant legal status to approximately 500,000 undocumented migrants, including Pakistani nationals.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described the move as both an act of justice and a necessity for the country in a message addressed to the Spanish public on social media.

Sánchez emphasized that the plan acknowledged the reality of those who are already part of daily life in Spain and have contributed to building a prosperous, generous, and diverse society.

“The goal of this process is to recognize the presence of individuals who have helped sustain the economy and public services in a country where the population is rapidly aging,” Sánchez said, noting that Spain itself has a history of emigration as citizens have sought better opportunities abroad.

The center-right opposition party, the People’s Party, has opposed the legislation, warning that it could encourage more people to migrate to Spain.

According to British media reports, the government’s plan will grant eligible migrants a one-year residency permit, which can be renewed. Those benefiting from the law will be allowed to work anywhere in the country and in any sector. Applicants must demonstrate that they have lived in Spain for at least five months prior and have a clean criminal record. The application period runs from April 16 until the end of June.

The Pakistan’s Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment clarified that the plan applies to individuals present in Spain before December 31, 2025.

This legalization initiative comes at a time when many European countries are tightening immigration controls.

The think tank Finkas reported that as of January 2025, around 840,000 undocumented migrants resided in Spain, most of whom were from Latin America.