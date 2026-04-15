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Currency Rates in Pakistan – Today Open Market Dollar to PKR Rate – 15 April 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Apr 15, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows relative stability in the open market, with major foreign currencies trading within a narrow range on the latest update.

US Dollar (USD) was recorded at Rs279.00 for buying and Rs280.00 for selling, maintaining its position near the 280 mark, reflecting steady demand and controlled volatility. Euro (EUR) traded higher at Rs328.25 (buying) and Rs332.75 (selling), while British Pound (GBP) remained the strongest among major currencies, quoted at Rs377.55 for buying and Rs381.64 for selling.

UAE Dirham (AED) stood at Rs 76.15 (buying) and Rs77.25 (selling). Saudi Riyal (SAR) was slightly lower, trading at Rs74.65 for buying and Rs75.55 for selling.

Currency dealers noted that the rupee’s stable trend is supported by consistent inflows and controlled import demand, though global economic pressures continue to influence market sentiment.

Other notable rates included the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), which remained the highest-valued currency at Rs880.50 (buying) and Rs891.30 (selling), and the Swiss Franc (CHF) trading around Rs355–358.85.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.00 280.00
Euro EUR 328.25 332.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377.55 381.64
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 196.23 201.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 729.00 739.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.34 205.75
China Yuan CNY 36.45 37.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.25 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.50 891.30
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.40 164.05
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Omani Riyal OMR 723.65 734.10
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.55 72.77
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.73 223.25
Swedish Korona SEK 30.20 30.50
Swiss Franc CHF 355.00 358.85
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.25
   
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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