Today’s US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate – 14 April 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows relative stability against major foreign currencies, with US Dollar hovering near Rs279 in the open market. The greenback was traded at Rs279 for buying and Rs280.05 for selling, indicating limited day-to-day volatility.

European currencies maintained their strength. Euro stood at Rs327.06 for buying and Rs331.05 for selling, while Pound Sterling remained one of the highest-valued currencies, trading between Rs375.17 and Rs380.64.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs76.1 for buying and Rs77.2 for selling. Similarly, the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs74.65 and Rs75.55, while the Qatari Riyal stood at Rs71.53 and Rs72.75. Omani Riyal and Bahraini Dinar remained among the highest-valued in the region, reflecting their strong exchange rates against the rupee.