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Today’s US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate – 14 April 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Apr 14, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows relative stability against major foreign currencies, with US Dollar hovering near Rs279 in the open market. The greenback was traded at Rs279 for buying and Rs280.05 for selling, indicating limited day-to-day volatility.

European currencies maintained their strength. Euro stood at Rs327.06 for buying and Rs331.05 for selling, while Pound Sterling remained one of the highest-valued currencies, trading between Rs375.17 and Rs380.64.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs76.1 for buying and Rs77.2 for selling. Similarly, the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs74.65 and Rs75.55, while the Qatari Riyal stood at Rs71.53 and Rs72.75. Omani Riyal and Bahraini Dinar remained among the highest-valued in the region, reflecting their strong exchange rates against the rupee.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.05
Euro EUR 327.06 331.05
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.17 380.64
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.53 72.75
Omani Riyal OMR 723.7 734.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 729.05 739.85
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.4 891.25
Australian Dollar AUD 195.02 201
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.27 205.45
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.3 222
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.1 163.45
Swiss Franc CHF 355 358.85
Chinese Yuan CNY 36.45 37.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Swedish Krona SEK 30.2 30.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.83
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.22
Thai Baht THB 8 8.2
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.2 36.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.65
 
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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