Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal update – 13 April 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market shows stability with major international currencies maintaining strong positions. On Monday, US Dollar (USD) hovers at Rs. 279 for buying and Rs280.10 for selling. Euro (EUR) continued its upward strength, trading between Rs. 327.06 and Rs. 331.05, while the UK Pound Sterling (GBP) stood notably higher at Rs. 375.65 for buying and Rs. 380.74 for selling.

UAE Dirham (AED) was available at Rs. 76.15 for buying and Rs. 77.25 for selling, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) was traded between Rs. 74.60 and Rs. 75.50—rates closely watched due to their importance for remittances.

Australian Dollar (AUD) ranged from Rs. 194.89 to Rs. 201.40, and the Canadian Dollar (CAD) was traded between Rs. 200.39 and Rs. 206.05. The Swiss Franc (CHF) remained among the stronger currencies at Rs. 355.00 for buying and Rs. 358.85 for selling.

Chinese Yuan (CNY) stood at Rs. 36.45 to Rs. 37.55, while the Indian Rupee (INR) was valued between Rs. 2.05 and Rs. 2.25. The Japanese Yen (JPY) traded at Rs. 1.74 to Rs. 1.84, reflecting relatively lower denomination but steady demand.