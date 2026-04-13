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Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal update – 13 April 2026

By News Desk
7:24 am | Apr 13, 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market shows stability with major international currencies maintaining strong positions. On Monday, US Dollar (USD) hovers at Rs. 279 for buying and Rs280.10 for selling. Euro (EUR) continued its upward strength, trading between Rs. 327.06 and Rs. 331.05, while the UK Pound Sterling (GBP) stood notably higher at Rs. 375.65 for buying and Rs. 380.74 for selling.

UAE Dirham (AED) was available at Rs. 76.15 for buying and Rs. 77.25 for selling, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) was traded between Rs. 74.60 and Rs. 75.50—rates closely watched due to their importance for remittances.

Australian Dollar (AUD) ranged from Rs. 194.89 to Rs. 201.40, and the Canadian Dollar (CAD) was traded between Rs. 200.39 and Rs. 206.05. The Swiss Franc (CHF) remained among the stronger currencies at Rs. 355.00 for buying and Rs. 358.85 for selling.

Chinese Yuan (CNY) stood at Rs. 36.45 to Rs. 37.55, while the Indian Rupee (INR) was valued between Rs. 2.05 and Rs. 2.25. The Japanese Yen (JPY) traded at Rs. 1.74 to Rs. 1.84, reflecting relatively lower denomination but steady demand.

 

Top Currencies

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.00 280.10
Euro EUR 327.06 331.05
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.65 380.74
UAE Dirham AED 76.15 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.60 75.50
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 194.89 201.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 729.05 739.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.39 206.05
China Yuan CNY 36.45 37.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.20 36.20
Indian Rupee INR 2.05 2.25
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.50 891.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.30 66.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.14 162.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Omani Riyal OMR 723.70 733.90
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.21 72.50
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.70 221.50
Swedish Krona SEK 30.20 30.50
Swiss Franc CHF 355.00 358.85
Thai Baht THB 8.00 8.15
 
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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