‘No Small Deal this time, but Grand Bargain’: JD Vance on Trump’s Iran Strategy

WASHINGTON – US Vice President JD Vance said President Donald Trump is pursuing not a small bargain, but a major deal with Iran amid a high-stakes diplomatic push slated for this week in Islamabad.

Speaking at a high-profile event, VP Vance unveiled key details of ongoing US-Iran discussions, calling efforts to secure major geopolitical agreement aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and curbing alleged state-backed militancy.

According to Vance, earlier negotiations failed to produce a breakthrough because POTUS is demanding a far-reaching agreement that goes beyond traditional diplomacy.

The proposed terms reportedly include two core conditions, first, Iran must permanently abandon any plans to develop nuclear weapons, and second Iran must stop sponsoring what US describes as state-level terrorism.

“If Iran promises that it will not build nuclear weapons, we will ensure that Iran becomes economically prosperous,” Vance declared, framing the proposal as both a security guarantee and an economic incentive package.

He further stressed that US is ready to reward compliance with economic prosperity and engagement, calling it the foundation of Trump’s diplomatic offer.

Vance claimed that Trump personally instructed him to travel to Pakistan to engage Iran in talks “in good faith,” highlighting a behind-the-scenes diplomatic effort involving regional outreach. He admitted that deep mistrust between Washington and Tehran remains a major obstacle. “There is a great deal of mistrust between the U.S. and Iran that cannot be eliminated overnight,” he added.

Despite these challenges, Vance was optimistic, pointing to what he described as ongoing calm on the ground. “The good thing is that the ceasefire is ongoing,” he noted, adding that the current stage of negotiations reflects “positive progress.”