US–Iran Talks 2.0 could be held in 2 Days in Islamabad, Trump says

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump suggested that high-stakes negotiations between the United States and Iran could take place within the next two days, while also hinting at possible movement involving Pakistan as a venue or transit point.

Speaking to a journo, Trump said : “In the next two days something could happen and we may go there (Pakistan).” The remark has triggered global speculation, especially given the sensitive and unresolved nature of ongoing Iran–U.S. contacts.

This comes just days after Iranian and American delegations reportedly held talks in Islamabad, which ultimately ended without any breakthrough or agreement, raising doubts about the effectiveness of the recent diplomatic push.

Adding further intrigue, Iranian state media has reported that while messages have been exchanged between Tehran and Pakistan, there is currently “no information” confirming any talks with the United States, deepening the uncertainty surrounding backchannel diplomacy.

With conflicting signals emerging from Washington and Tehran, and Pakistan unexpectedly entering the diplomatic narrative, the situation remains highly fluid, fueling speculation that a major diplomatic development could be unfolding behind the scenes.