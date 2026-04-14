‘Incredible Statesmen’: JD Vance praises PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir after Islamabad Diplomacy Push

WASHINGTON – US Vice President JD Vance praised Pakistan’s leadership after US–Iran discussions held in Islamabad, calling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir as “incredible hosts” who helped facilitate dialogue between the two long-time adversaries.

Vance seems impressed by Islamabad’s role in creating a space for engagement while noting that the Iranian delegation appeared to lack authority to finalize any agreement, ultimately leading to the US team stepping back as discussions failed to cut a deal.

Vance said Pakistan’s influential statesmen helped create space for dialogue between Washington and Tehran. Islamabad meetings offered the US delegation critical insight into how Iranian diplomacy operates behind closed doors, he said, adding that the negotiations revealed major hurdle.

Iranian team reportedly lacked full authority to finalize any agreement and had to return to Tehran for approval from higher leadership, including the Supreme Leader.

Vance said this limitation became turning point in talks, ultimately contributing to US delegation’s decision to withdraw from the discussions in South Asian nation. He stressed that no deal was reached, and that the process exposed internal decision-making constraints within Iran’s negotiating structure.

Despite the breakdown, VP insisted the responsibility for progress now rests with Tehran, saying that the US had already presented significant terms. He also referenced comments from the US president expressing openness to Iran being treated as a “normal country,” underscoring that future movement depends on Iran’s response.