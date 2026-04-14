Second Round of US–Iran Talks in Islamabad or Geneva soon as Ceasefire deadline nears

TEHRAN – United States and Iran are actively considering another round of direct, face-to-face negotiations, raising hopes of possible breakthrough after days of heightened tensions.

A report by Bloomberg said the fresh round of talks could take place before the ongoing two-week ceasefire ends. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that several locations, including Islamabad are under consideration for hosting the high-stakes meeting.

US officials and insiders close to the process confirmed ongoing discussions about restarting negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. Notably, a diplomat from a country involved in mediation claimed that both Tehran and Washington have already agreed in principle to hold another round.

Potential venues for the talks include not only Islamabad but also Geneva, although the final decision on location and timing remains undecided. However, insiders suggest that the meeting could take place as early as Thursday. Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are continuing behind-the-scenes efforts to bridge the gap between the two rivals and push toward a deal that could formally end hostilities.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also expressed optimism, stating that both countries could reach a conclusion in the next round of talks.

From Tehran, academic voices are echoing similar expectations. Mohammad Eslami, a research fellow at the University of Tehran, said the negotiations could resume within the week, adding that Iran remains in contact not only with Pakistan but also with the United Kingdom and France.

White House has yet to officially respond to these developments. However, earlier this week, US President Donald Trump revealed that Iran had reached out, stating, “They want to make a deal.”

The renewed momentum toward diplomacy has already had a visible impact on global markets. Fears of a wider conflict have eased, leading to a drop in oil prices across Asian markets. Benchmark Brent crude fell by 2.2%, settling at $97.20 per barrel.

This comes after a dramatic surge earlier in the week, when oil prices crossed the $100 mark following the collapse of weekend talks and Trump’s order for a blockade on Iran.