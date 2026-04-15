TECNO launches CAMON 50 in Pakistan with underwater photography, AI features

LAHORE – TECNO Mobile Pakistan has launched the CAMON 50, a new smartphone that combines underwater photography, AI-powered imaging tools, and a large battery in what the company says is a premium mid-range package.

The CAMON 50’s standout feature is its Aqua Mode for underwater photography, backed by IP68 and IP69K water and dust resistance. TECNO says the phone is built to handle splashes, dust, and tougher outdoor conditions while allowing users to capture photos underwater.

The device comes with a 50MP Sony Ultra Clear main camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP selfie camera on the front. TECNO says the camera system is designed to deliver sharper detail, improved low-light performance, and accurate colours. It also includes features such as AI Auto Zoom, Best Moments 2.0, and Live Photo.

On the software side, the CAMON 50 includes TECNO AI Studio, a suite of editing and productivity tools aimed at content creators and everyday users. These features include AI Light Master 2.0, which can remove reflections, shadows, and unwanted objects from images; AI Image-to-Video; AI Art Gallery; and 3D PhotoSpace. The phone also features a dedicated One-Tap AI Key for quick access to AI tools.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor and offers 256GB of storage along with 8GB RAM, expandable virtually by another 8GB.

TECNO has equipped the CAMON 50 with a 6500mAh battery and 45W fast charging, aiming to provide all-day usage for both work and entertainment.

In terms of design, the phone features what TECNO describes as a swan-inspired curved look and is available in Moonshadow Black, Nebula Titanium, and Malachite Green.

Commenting on the launch, Bruce, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, said the CAMON 50 reflects the company’s focus on making advanced imaging, AI creativity, and reliable performance more accessible to users in Pakistan.

The TECNO CAMON 50 is now available nationwide for PKR 74,999. The company says the phone is PTA-approved, supports all mobile networks in Pakistan, and comes with a 12+1-month official warranty.