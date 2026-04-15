Massive increase announced in utility bills for doctors, nurses in Lahore

LAHORE – Utility bills for doctors and nurses have been increased massively in hostels of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore.

Gas and electricity bills have reportedly risen by up to 400 percent. Monthly bills for doctors and nurses have jumped from Rs500 to Rs 1,500, while electricity charges have risen by 200 percent.

Additionally, Sui Gas charges for hostels increased by Rs800, bringing the total from Rs200 to Rs1,000.

AC charges were raised by Rs8,000, from Rs12,000 to Rs20,000 per month.

The new rates will take effect from May 1.

Medical staff have expressed concerns that, amid rising inflation, the increase in utility charges adds unnecessary financial pressure instead of providing relief.